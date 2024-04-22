Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 4.42% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVES traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $46.57. 11,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $441.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

