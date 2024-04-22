Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,375,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,542,320 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.48% of Uber Technologies worth $1,870,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $68.86. 10,723,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,465,984. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

