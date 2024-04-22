Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after buying an additional 146,916 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 434,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
