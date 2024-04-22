Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 147,248 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,605,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.38. 355,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,325. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $316.43 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.45.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

