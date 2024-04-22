Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. 264,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

