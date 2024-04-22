Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,351 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 959,040 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

