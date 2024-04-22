Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 5,166 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Associated Banc worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Associated Banc by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. 151,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

