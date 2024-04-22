Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $9.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s previous close.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of VCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,503. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,649.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock worth $583,997. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

