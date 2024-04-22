Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Oppenheimer

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $155.57 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

