Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $412.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $412.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $367.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $316.72. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

