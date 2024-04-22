Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

