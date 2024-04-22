Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 205 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.07).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

