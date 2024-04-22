Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $819,640.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

