Community Bank System (CBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Stock Up 4.8 %

CBU opened at $44.50 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

