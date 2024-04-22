Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.83) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 964.67 ($12.01).

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.8 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 667.20 ($8.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 793.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.65. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($329,677.08). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

