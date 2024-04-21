7,287 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 643,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98,079 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,628. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

