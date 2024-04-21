Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,558 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 242,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.