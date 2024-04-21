Berenberg Bank Cuts LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 120

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LBG Media stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.49. LBG Media has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £146.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 341,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($310,728.46). 65.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

