Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.62.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,735. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 6.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 7.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 58.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 156,711 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

