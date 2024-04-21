Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SNY opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
