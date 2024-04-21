Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 352.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

