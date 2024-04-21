Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$28.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.41. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The company has a market cap of C$53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6887232 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

