10,325 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $549.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

