Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 3,320 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $549.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.00 and its 200-day moving average is $504.62. The stock has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

