Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $54.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $608,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,596 shares of company stock worth $3,924,525. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 578,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,477,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

