1,955 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10,796.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a PE ratio of 141.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

