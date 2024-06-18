Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes $511,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,826 shares of company stock worth $475,376,178 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $892.20. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

