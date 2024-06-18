Red Mountain Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
