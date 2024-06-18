Leo Wealth LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,651,000 after buying an additional 149,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $788.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.39. The stock has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $892.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,826 shares of company stock worth $475,376,178 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

