Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 754 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.