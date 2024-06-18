B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.