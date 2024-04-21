ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.47) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

ASC opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.77 million, a P/E ratio of -167.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.75. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,068.84). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

