Cadence Bank (CADE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

