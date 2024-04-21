Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

