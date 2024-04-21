Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DELT stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.35. The company has a market cap of £36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.48. Deltic Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.55).

Insider Activity at Deltic Energy

In other news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total value of £18,332.64 ($22,821.66). 32.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

