Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

