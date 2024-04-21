Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
