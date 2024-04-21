Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. Agenus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,266,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

