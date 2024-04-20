Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 184.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 12.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after acquiring an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,418,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

