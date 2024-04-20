Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $189.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

