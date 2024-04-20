Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,500 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 38,940,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.