Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.09. 776,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $221.65.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

