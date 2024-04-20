CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,419,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

