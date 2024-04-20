Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.98

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.97. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 468 shares.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.
About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.