Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 1.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $317.93 and last traded at $312.58. Approximately 80,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 352,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.44. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,151,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

