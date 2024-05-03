Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stephens

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

