ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 177,373 shares.

ReNeuron Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.69.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

