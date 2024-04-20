Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.67. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 9,123 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
