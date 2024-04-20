Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.67. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 9,123 shares.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

