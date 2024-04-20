Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $423,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.32. 884,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,042. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.