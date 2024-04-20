Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $114.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

