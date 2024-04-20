EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 24,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92.

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

