John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $124.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

